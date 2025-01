Akshat Arora joins Third Wave Coffee as marketing director. Before this role, Arora spent two years at Tim Hortons, most recently serving as head of marketing and product.

Arora is a marketing professional with over a decade of experience in digital marketing, brand management, customer engagement, product launches and marketing activations.

Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations like Bisleri International, Reliance Brands, and Jaguar Land Rover.