Akshay Kapnadak joins Infectious Advertising as Chief Creative Officer

Infectious Advertising, an independent ad agency in India has appointed Akshay Kapnadak as its chief creative officer. In his new role, Akshay will partner with Ramanuj Shastry, creative chairman and co-founder of Infectious, to elevate the agency’s creative product to the next level.

An alumnus of the J.J. Institute of Applied ArtArts, Kapnadak has been building brands and winning awards for close to 27 years. He spent the first 16 years of his career at McCann Erickson Mumbai, starting as a trainee and rising to the rank of executive creative director.

During this time, he built strong teams and developed campaigns for a diverse range of clients, including global brands like Coca-Cola and L’Oréal, and leading Indian brands like Parachute, Pears, Radio Mirchi, and NDTV. His work has earned both local and international accolades, including Gold at Cannes Lions and The One Show. He has served on juries at Cannes Lions, Clio Awards, AdFest Asia, and Goafest. After McCann, Akshay ventured into independent consulting, mentoring start-ups, and leading design and communication projects across South and Southeast Asia.

Commenting on the appointment, Ramanuj Shastry, creative chairman and co-founder of Infectious Advertising, said:“I worked very closely with Akshay for nearly half a decade at McCann. He is a fab guy with a brilliant mind and boundless energy. It will be lovely to work together again. Can’t wait for him to join.”

Nisha Singhania, CEO and co-founder of Infectious Advertising, added:“We are thrilled that Akshay has chosen to join us. He is an exciting mind, a lovely person, and aligns perfectly with our values and our mission to deliver impactful ideas for our clients. I’m confident that he will lead us to new creative heights.”

Akshay Kapnadak, speaking on his new role, said:“Infectious has built a reputation for strategic solidity and authentic storytelling. I’m excited to join this passionate team and eager to contribute to Infectious’ vision to build brands with purpose, ingenuity, and integrity.”