Akshay Kapoor joins DLF as CMO & VP

Akshay Kapoor has been apointed the chief marketing officer and vice president of DLF Ltd. Prior to this, Kapoor was the Associate Director - Marketing at Perfetti Van Melle where he spent more than two years.
In his marketing career spanning over 15 years, Kapoor has also worked with brands like Dabur and Pernod Ricard.
He is skilled in consumer marketing, go-to-market strategy, sales management, market research, communication development, digital marketing, P&L handling, coaching and talent development. Kapoor holds a degree in Marketing from Symbiosis Institute of Business Management.