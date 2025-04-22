Akshay Mathur moves on from Tyroo

Akshay Mathur has announced his move from Tyroo (SMILE Group), concluding a high-impact tenure after a decade at the organisation. Over the years, Mathur has been at the forefront of Asia’s digital transformation, holding senior leadership positions at organisations that helped shape the industry - including Bennett Coleman & Co. (The Times Group), People Group, Yahoo! India, Komli Media, SVG Media, Dentsu, and most recently Tyroo (SMILE Group).

Mathur is recognised for his expertise in monetisation strategy, partnerships, and business development. He has played a key role in launching and scaling the Asian operations of several global platforms. Mathur is known for building revenue-driven businesses, launching platform partnerships, and leading cross-functional teams in sales, operations, and growth. His contributions have directly supported the success of several global platforms in the region.

“I’ve been incredibly fortunate to work with some of the most dynamic people, partners and platforms in the industry,” said Mathur. “Each chapter has been about building, learning, and growing - and I’m looking forward to carrying that momentum into what comes next.”

His contributions span enterprise sales, go-to-market strategy, partner-led monetisation models, and bringing performance and brand solutions to scale in fast-moving Asian markets. Widely regarded as a sharp operator with a global outlook and local insight, Mathur continues to be seen as a key figure in the region’s evolving digital economy.