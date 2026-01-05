Aleph appoints Vikraam Chande as country head for India

Aleph has appointed Vikraam Chande as its new country head for India. Chande will be based in Mumbai and will report to the APAC leadership team.

In his new role, Chande will oversee Aleph’s India operations, with a focus on scaling the business and working with advertisers and partners in the local market. He will lead a team of local specialists as the company looks to expand its presence in India.

Chande brings over two decades of experience in the Indian digital media and advertising ecosystem. His background spans roles across programmatic advertising, performance marketing, revenue strategy and P&L management. Prior to joining Aleph, he held senior leadership positions at organisations including Zee5, Samsung Ads, Adobe, WPP Media, Dentsu International, LS Digital and Directi.

Aleph works with advertisers in India by providing access to a network of global digital platforms, including Uber, X, Pinterest and Reddit, enabling brands to run campaigns across international markets.

Commenting on his appointment, Vikraam Chande, country head India at Aleph, said: “India stands at the forefront of the next wave of digital innovation, and I’m excited to join Aleph at this critical moment. Aleph’s global scale, paired with deep local understanding, enables brands to connect with audiences in more meaningful ways. I look forward to leading our India team to unlock new possibilities, create long-term value, and contribute to Aleph’s growth across APAC”.