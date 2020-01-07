Alex Robertson moves on from Landor

In his new role, Robertson is head of marketing at a pharmaceutical firm.
After spending nearly two decades in the agency side of the business, Alexander Robertson of Landor has moved on. Robertson worked at Landor as an executive creative director who specialised in branding and marketing. Now, he is working as the chief marketing officer at ACG World, a pharmaceutical company, and is based out of Mumbai in his new role.
Prior to working at Landor, he worked as a creative director at Brown&co The Brand Collective between 2017 and 2018; where he was based in Johannesburg, South Africa and London. His previous stint was also at Johannesburg – between 2013 and 2017, when he worked as a creative director for the agency Brand Union.
From 2008 till 2013, he worked as a partner at the Robertson Wade Design Firm – a post that was based out of Cape Town, South Africa. His time living at Cape Town was also spent as a part-time design professor (between 2007 and 2010) at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. Before 2007, he worked at various agencies (from 1995 onwards). This includes the likes of The Jupiter Drawing Room, Ogilvy & Mather, Gold ®, and Octagon at the US, the UK and the Republic of South Africa.