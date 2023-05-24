Alike.io appoints Nathan Johny as the new VP of growth marketing

Nathan will drive Alike’s efforts of content creator and customer acquisition.
Alike.io, the rapidly growing social travel commerce platform, is excited to announce the appointment of Nathan Johny, as its Vice President of Growth Marketing.
Nathan brings extensive experience in online and offline marketing and customer acquisition to the Alike team. With a proven track record of driving growth and building successful marketing campaigns, Nathan will lead the growth marketing efforts for Alike, including customer acquisition, engagement, retention, and community management.
"We are thrilled to welcome Nathan to the Alike leadership team," said Ashish Sidhra, co-founder of Alike.io. "As we continue to grow and expand our platform, we recognise the importance of building a strong marketing foundation to support our growth. Nathan's expertise and leadership will be instrumental in helping us achieve our goals while showcasing the benefits of our platform to a wider audience and in building a global footprint."
Nathan brings over 10 years of marketing and business experience to Alike, with a proven track record of driving growth and revenue through innovative marketing strategies and business partnerships. Prior to joining Alike, Nathan held several senior marketing positions, most recently serving as the AVP of Growth at The HelloWorld, where he was responsible for developing and executing successful marketing strategies that led to significant revenue growth and increased customer engagement. Prior to that, Nathan held various marketing positions at Nestaway, Educaro and Quiklo.
"I'm excited to join Alike.io and lead the company’s growth strategy," said Nathan. "I'm looking forward to working with the team to develop comprehensive and innovative marketing initiatives to attract, empower, engage & retain travel content creators and customers and help Alike become the go-to destination for social travel bookings."
Nathan holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Christ University, Bangalore. He is a pet parent, an avid biker & member of the Harley Owners Group - Ace Mc India and a footballer who’s an ardent fan & supporter of Manchester United.