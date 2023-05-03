Allen Career Institute appoints Nitin Kukreja as CEO

Nitin Kukreja has over two decades of experience in leadership, strategy and investing roles across various sectors. In his last role, he was the Managing Director of Marigold Park Capital Advisors (formerly Lupa Systems, India), leading investments in consumer-tech companies. Prior to that, Nitin was CEO of Star Sports where he transformed the sports broadcasting landscape in India and made Star Sports the premier destination for Indian sports fans. Nitin was associated with Star India between 2007 and 2017 and was part of the core leadership team that drove the transformation of Star India into one of Asia’s largest media companies. In 2015, Mr. Kukreja was recognized in the Economic Times and the Spencer Stuart list of “40 under 40: India’s Hottest Business Leaders under the age of 40”. Prior to Star, Nitin worked in the Private Equity division of Morgan Stanley. He is a Chartered Accountant and an alumnus of Shri Ram College of Commerce and IIM Ahmedabad.