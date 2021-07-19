Allied Blenders & Distillers appoints Shekhar Ramamurthy as Executive Deputy Chairman

Shekhar Ramamurthy, has spent over 3 decades with the UB Group in various leadership roles, the last of which was as the Managing Director of United Breweries Limited. He is well recognised within the alcobev industry for his leadership skills, ability to identify opportunities and drive growth and value. As the country and the industry unlocks from the effects of the Covid 19 pandemic, ABD is poised to continue its growth through building successful brands, winning with consumers and creating value for all stakeholders. Shekhar Ramamurthy will spearhead this journey.