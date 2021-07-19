Allied Blenders & Distillers appoints Shekhar Ramamurthy as Executive Deputy Chairman

He replaces Nick Blasquez, who has left ABD Private to pursue other professional interests.
Allied Blenders & Distillers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Shekhar Ramamurthy as the Executive Deputy Chairman of the company with effect from the 1st of July 2021. He replaces Nick Blasquez, who has left ABD Private to pursue other professional interests. Kishore Chhabria, Chairman has expressed his gratitude to Nick Blasquez for his contributions and the transformation journey that he had guided during his tenure.
Shekhar Ramamurthy, has spent over 3 decades with the UB Group in various leadership roles, the last of which was as the Managing Director of United Breweries Limited. He is well recognised within the alcobev industry for his leadership skills, ability to identify opportunities and drive growth and value. As the country and the industry unlocks from the effects of the Covid 19 pandemic, ABD is poised to continue its growth through building successful brands, winning with consumers and creating value for all stakeholders. Shekhar Ramamurthy will spearhead this journey.