Alok Mehta joins Aaj Samaaj & India News as Editorial Director

With more than five decades of experience in all the mediums such as print, TV and Internet, he has also worked as Chief Editor, Outlook; Chief Editor, Nai Dunia; Executive Editor, Hindustan; Editor, Dainik Bhaskar, and Resident Editor of Nav Bharat Times. Mehta also had a stint with Deutsche Welle in Germany. In broadcast Mehta was associated with Zee News, Doordarshan, Rajya Sabha TV and Janmat.