Alok Paranjape joins NDTV to lead marketing for NDTV Profit and NDTV Marathi

Alok Paranjape has been roped in to lead marketing for NDTV Profit and NDTV Marathi. With extensive experience across English and regional markets, he is expected to strengthen the brands.
With this appointment, NDTV aims to enhance its brand presence and engage audiences across its business and regional channels.
Before joining NDTV, Paranjape served as vice president of marketing at ZEE’s premium cluster, where he managed marketing for the company's English and Marathi channels.
Paranjape’s career spans over 15 years, including leadership roles at Discovery Communications, Sony Pictures Networks India, Tupperware, and Ogilvy.
He has been involved in key marketing operations, content development, and the launch of various intellectual properties.