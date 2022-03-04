Alpa Dedhia joins IdeateLabs as the Chief Business Officer

Commenting on the appointment, Vrutika Dawda, director, IdeateLabs, said, “We are excited about having Alpa on board. Her extensive experience will help us enrich our clientele across diverse sectors as well as enhance existing client relationships and teams. She will be playing a crucial role in achieving our organization’s objectives and expansion plans. I welcome Alpa to the team and look forward to creating a delightful experience for our clients and building conversations to create commerce. We are setting up an Innovation Lab at the heart of our operation, and Alpa will form a part of the core team that will drive this."