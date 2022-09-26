ALT Balaji's Manav Sethi joins Hero Moto Corp

Hero MotoCorp has roped in Manav Sethi as the head of media Martech & Growth for its Emerging Mobility (EV) Business in India and Globally. Ahead of the launch of the most anticipated Hero Vida Electric Scooter, Hero MotorCorp has got in Manav Sethi as the Head of Martech & Growth for its Emerging Mobility (EV) business in India and globally as per his LinkedIn profile which he recently updated. It’s anticipated that Manav will be the growth driver for the company's EV business in India and globally. He will play an instrumental role in accelerating the global growth of the newly launched Hero Vida Electric Scooter, driving D2C business growth and sales through rapid customer acquisition.