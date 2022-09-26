ALT Balaji's Manav Sethi joins Hero Moto Corp

He has joined as the Head of Media Martech & Growth for its Emerging Mobility (EV) Business in India and Globally.
Hero MotoCorp has roped in Manav Sethi as the head of media Martech & Growth for its Emerging Mobility (EV) Business in India and Globally. Ahead of the launch of the most anticipated Hero Vida Electric Scooter, Hero MotorCorp has got in Manav Sethi as the Head of Martech & Growth for its Emerging Mobility (EV) business in India and globally as per his LinkedIn profile which he recently updated. It’s anticipated that Manav will be the growth driver for the company's EV business in India and globally. He will play an instrumental role in accelerating the global growth of the newly launched Hero Vida Electric Scooter, driving D2C business growth and sales through rapid customer acquisition.
With leadership experience spanning over two decades across OTT, omnichannel marketplaces, gaming, maps & classifieds, Manav is a man with many firsts under his belt. Prior to joining Hero MotoCorp, he was the Global Chief Marketing Officer at Sequoia Capital Backed Mobile Gaming Venture - Octro Inc., where he launched Octro Poker globally with a focus on US, Canada, UK and India markets. He built and launched VIP Clubs, scaled up CRM programs, built RMG and the casual gaming sentiment in India as well as globally by virtue of driving the explosive growth of the gaming industry in India which has been at an inflexion point.
A seasoned professional with experience in managing & scaling up teams across product, sales, strategy, engineering, technology, marketing & communications in India & abroad. He has also served as the Group Chief Marketing Officer for Eros International where he supervised studio business and growth of OTT platform ErosNow. Prior to Eros, Manav was the founding Chief Marketing Officer at ALTBalaji, which received investment from Reliance JIO in 2017. In his earlier assignment at Getit Infomedia, he scaled ASKME & ASKMEBazaar as founding product & marketing head from 0 to 100M MAU and USD 400M annualized sales.