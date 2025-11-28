Alvarez & Marsal appoints Amit Dakshini to lead automotive focus

Alvarez & Marsal India (A&M) has appointed Amit Dakshini as part of its Business Transformation Services practice. Based in Mumbai, he will focus on strengthening the firm's work with automotive OEMs, suppliers and investors.

Dakshini brings over 28 years of experience across P&L leadership and strategy roles with Tier I automotive suppliers in India, Southeast Asia, Central Europe, North America and Latin America. His background spans growth strategy, market expansion, product planning, engineering transformation and business turnaround.

Before joining A&M, Dakshini led the automotive consulting practice for Arthur D. Little in India and South Asia, working with senior executives across global OEMs, supplier networks and financial sponsors on strategic transformation programmes.

Himanshu Bajaj, managing director & head – A&M India and GCC, said: “The automotive industry in India is experiencing a new wave of growth, fueled by global expansion, supply chain shifts, and increased investment in technology. Clients are seeking strategic partners who bring real-world insight and operational depth. Amit’s extensive leadership experience and sector fluency will be instrumental in deepening our capabilities and scaling our offerings in the automotive space.”

Sameer Amte, managing director and lead, Alvarez & Marsal India, said: “India’s automotive and industrial ecosystem is at a pivotal inflection point, driven by global supply-chain realignment, accelerated electrification, and OEMs strengthening their export-led manufacturing footprints.



As clients navigate this shift, they increasingly need partners who combine sector depth with hands-on execution. Amit’s operator-led experience across global markets significantly enhances our ability to help OEMs, suppliers, and investors unlock value across the full transformation lifecycle.”

Commenting on his new role, Dakshini said: “India’s automotive industry is undergoing a transformative shift, from a cost-effective manufacturing region to a technology-driven, value-led global automotive hub. With the potential to become a trillion-dollar sector within the next decade, it’s seeing rapid growth in private investments and technology adoption. A&M’s operator-led culture and outcome-first mindset make it an ideal platform to help clients realize value across this transformation journey.”