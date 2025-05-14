Amagi appoints Emma Whitmore to head EMEA sales

Amagi, a cloud-based SaaS technology solutions provider for broadcast and streaming TV, has appointed Emma Whitmore as its new senior vice president of sales, EMEA. Whitmore brings over two decades of experience in strategic leadership roles across the media and technology landscape, with a focus on partner-led growth, customer-centric innovation, and industry collaboration.

“I’m excited to join at a time of rapid growth and innovation across EMEA. This is a unique opportunity to work even more closely with our customers, expand our local presence, and ensure we’re delivering solutions that truly reflect the needs of today’s broadcasters and content owners,” said Emma Whitmore, SVP of sales, EMEA at Amagi.

“Emma brings a combination of deep industry expertise and focus on execution,” said Dan Marshall, EVP, global SaaS sales. “As we continue scaling across EMEA, her leadership will be pivotal in expanding our regional impact, strengthening partner relationships, and delivering even greater value to our customers.”

Whitmore also contributes to innovation initiatives such as the UK Government’s Future of TV working group, is on the Digital TV Group Council, and was an integral part of one of the TM Forum Catalyst projects, which focused on sustainability in the media ecosystem.

Sri Hari Thirunavukkarasu, who led sales for Amagi in the EMEA region for over a decade, will be relocating to the company headquarters in India to drive strategic initiatives at the CEO’s office. “It has been a memorable stint building the Amagi footprint in Europe, and working very closely with customers to drive cloud adoption and business transformation,” said Sri Hari. “With the appointment of a seasoned industry professional like Emma, I am fully confident that our customers and partners in the region are in good hands and will benefit from her customer-first approach.”