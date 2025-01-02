Amandeep Arora joins PNB MetLife India Insurance as Head of Communications & CSR

Amandeep Arora joins PNB MetLife India Insurance as head of communications and CSR. Prior to this, Arora was associated with EnKash, where her latest position was director of communications, SEO, and content marketing.

She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Arora has over 17 years of experience in planning and directing public outreach campaigns to promulgate corporate reputation. Throughout her career, she has worked with organisations like MobiKwik, Policybazaar.com, Ketchum, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, and Adfactors PR.