Amanpreet Singh joins The Sourrce and Andaz as Head of Revenue and Partnerships

Andaz and Sourrce have announced the joining of Amanpreet Singh as Revenue & Partnerships head for its businesses. Aman joins from Amazon Prime Video where he was leading Partnerships & Music Marketing.
Aman brings with him over a decade of experience across branded entertainment and marketing. Having worked at UTV Motion Pictures, Disney and Fox Star Studios, where Aman conceived and executed landmark associations and big ideas, Aman has worked with over 250 brands, generating more than 75 Crs in Revenue and over 200 Crs worth Media value across movies and shows.
In his new role Aman will lead content monetisation at The Sourrce and will spearhead branded entertainment at Andaz.
“We are excited to have Aman join us as we embark on our content and marketing journey for sourrce and Andaz. Aman comes with a unique understanding of story and economics and we look forward to seeing him harness his talent in creating incredible value for both companies”