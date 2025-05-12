Amar Chitra Katha's CEO and president Preeti Vyas steps down

Preeti Vyas, who has led Amar Chitra Katha (ACK) as CEO and president for six years, is stepping down from her role. Under her leadership, the iconic comic book brand saw significant growth and continued to build on its storytelling legacy.

She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Under Preeti Vyas’s leadership, Amar Chitra Katha (ACK) and Tinkle shifted towards a digital-first approach, launching three apps that attracted thousands of paid subscribers in India and abroad.

Vyas began her career as a retail sales associate at Toys"R"Us before moving to Sony Music India as a key accounts executive for retail. She later joined Crossword Bookstores as a retail operations manager. Her career also spans roles at Globus Stores, Kidztown India, Future Group India, and Pantaloon Retail India.