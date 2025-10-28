Amara Raja Energy appoints Chandrasekar Radhakrishnan as CBO – Automotive

Amara Raja Energy and Mobility Amara Raja Energy appoints Handrasekar Radhakrishnan as CBO – Automotive(ARE&M), a comprehensive solutions provider in the Energy & Mobility space and the makers of Amaron, Powerzone, and Quanta batteries has today announced the appointment of Chandrasekar Radhakrishnan as CBO – Automotive, for India and SAARC region.

Advertisment

He will be responsible for driving the company’s marketing strategy in the region, strengthening brand positioning, and enabling business growth through integrated marketing initiatives.

Radhakrishnan brings extensive experience in sales, marketing, and P&L leadership in the FMCG, Telecom and EV sectors. He joins ARE&M from Hero MotoCorp where he was the head of business growth – emerging mobility. He has also held senior leadership roles at Coca Cola India, Nestle, and Bharti Airtel amongst others.

Speaking on the appointment, Harshavardhana Gourineni, Executive Director - Automotive and Industrial, ARE&M, said, “We are delighted to welcome Chandru to Amara Raja at this pivotal moment in our transformation journey. His proven ability to build strong consumer brands, deliver P&L leadership, and drive commercial excellence brings exactly the future-focused leadership we need. We are confident he will strengthen Amaron’s market leadership and accelerate growth across our battery and lubricants portfolio, while championing the next era of innovation for our customers and partners.”

“It is both a privilege and a responsibility to join Amara Raja at such an exciting time for the Group. I look forward to cementing Amaron’s leadership position in the automotive ecosystem, delivering disciplined growth, and contributing meaningfully to the Group’s bold vision for the future.” added Chandrasekar Radhakrishnan (Chandru), chief business officer - Automotive (Domestic & SAARC), ARE&M on his new role.