Amaresh Godbole rejoins Publicis Groupe India as CEO, Digital Technology Business

Acharya commented on the appointment, “The last two years have seen an acceleration in technology adoption and companies across sectors are grappling with the need to deliver more contemporary customer experiences and improve critical business processes. We have an opportunity to accelerate further our unique digital technology offerings in India and unlock new avenues, bringing in exponential growth for clients. In Amaresh, we have someone who deeply understands the Publicis way of working and also brings an outside-in view of technology trends and the wider industry from his time with Google.”