Amazon appoints Gulshan Verma as new director for Amazon Ads division. Before this, Verma served as the CEO of JioAds.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Verma brings over two decades of experience, with expertise in P&L management, advertising, strategy, technology sales, digital media, marketing, product marketing, go-to-market strategy, M&A valuation, due diligence, post-merger integration, and pricing.

Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations such as McKinsey & Co., Yahoo, Ernst & Young, Komli Media, Outbrain, Times Internet, and more.