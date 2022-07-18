Amazon appoints Netflix's Dipashree Das as Head of Partner Marketing, APAC & ANZ, AmazonFuse

She was heading Content Marketing and Brand Marketing at Netflix.
Amazon has recently roped in Dipashree Das from Netflix as Head of Partner Marketing, APAC & ANZ, AmazonFuse, the vertical which manages Amazon's consumer subscription services in strategic partnerships, including Prime Video, Prime, Amazon Music, Audible, Kindle, and more. Das will be based out of Singapore.
Das worked with Netflix for 6 years and was part of the marketing team at Netflix India, based in Mumbai, where she led marketing for the business-critical Films portfolio.
Das shared about this move on her LinkedIn profile.
In the past, she has also held several positions with Singtel, Channel News Asia, Oak3 Films, NDTV, and Unilever.