Amazon India names Anuradha Aggarwal as Director

Amazon India has elevated Anuradha Aggarwal as director to lead marketing and growth for its India business. In her new role, Aggarwal will be responsible for shaping brand strategy, driving customer engagement, and strengthening Amazon’s growth programs across the country.

Advertisment

Aggarwal joined Amazon Pay in April 2022 as director, user growth and CMO, where she played a key role in expanding customer adoption and engagement on the payments platform.

Before Amazon, Aggarwal was head of the English, Infotainment and Kids cluster at Disney-Star India until December 2020. Between 2015 and 2018, she served as chief marketing officer at Marico, where she drove several successful brand and digital-first initiatives. She has also held senior positions with Mondelez International as marketing director – biscuits, Asia Pacific, and Vodafone as senior vice president – brand communications, insights and online. She began her career with Hindustan Unilever as an area sales manager in 1997.

In addition to corporate leadership roles, Aggarwal has also worked closely with D2C startups as a strategic business advisor between 2020 and 2022, supporting early-stage brands in their growth journeys.

Aggarwal holds a postgraduate degree in business administration from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from Sri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University.