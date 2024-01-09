Amazon India’s performance marketing head Anirban Roy to join Swiggy as VP of Instamart

Outgoing VP Sidharth Satpathy is returning to the consumer-packaged goods industry.
After spending a month short of seven and a half years at Amazon India, its head of performance marketing, Anirban Roy, is moving to join Swiggy, where he will take over the role of Sidharth Satpathy as vice president of Swiggy Instamart.
Roy and Satpathy made the announcements on their LinkedIn profiles.
Satpathy, in his post, mentioned he will return to the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) industry starting Monday (January 15, 2023). Previously, he worked at Reckitt, Marico, Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola, and HP.