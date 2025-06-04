Amazon Music appoints Divya Chadha as head of marketing. Prior to joining Amazon Music, Chadha was working with Spotify as head of brand and consumer marketing.

She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Chadha brings over a decade of experience across brand building, media planning, digital marketing, TV advertising, brand integrations, e-commerce, customer retention, lifestyle merchandising, and customer experience.

This marks her second stint within the Amazon group, having earlier served as senior brand marketing manager at Amazon in 2015. Throughout her career, she has also worked with organisations such as eBay Inc, Hinduja Interactive, and Beyond Advertising.