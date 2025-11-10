Amazon Music appoints Vivek Kataria as brand lead

Amazon Music has appointed Vivek Kataria as its new brand lead. Kataria brings over a decade of brand marketing experience across FMCG, wellness, and entertainment sectors, having led multiple consumer brands at national and global scales.

Advertisment

Earlier, he held senior marketing roles at Britannia Industries, managing the Good Day and Tiger portfolios, and at The Kraft Heinz Company, where he handled Complan and Heinz Tomato Ketchup. His earlier stints include brand and marketing roles at GNC India, Zydus Wellness (Sugar Free), and Adani Wilmar (Fortune Rice Bran Health).

Kataria’s experience spans brand identity, communication strategy, and digital marketing, with a focus on building high-impact consumer brands. His work reflects a consistent trajectory of leading brand portfolios across diverse categories - from nutrition and wellness to entertainment.