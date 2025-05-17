Amazon names Madhavan Sekar as head of marketing for Amazon Pay. Sekar joined Amazon in March 2024 as the category leader for UPI at Amazon Pay.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Sekar is a marketing and sales professional with over 15 years of Industry expertise and learnings across sales, marketing and tech across FMCG, Ecommerce, IT and Retail. Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations such as SAJ Food Products, Reliance Retail, Britannia Industries, and Tata Consultancy Services.