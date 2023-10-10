Amazon Prime Video elevates Sonia Huria as Head Communications - APAC

Previously, she was working as Head of Communications, India.
Amazon Prime Video has elevated Sonia Huria as head of communications - APAC. She has been part of the OTT platform since 2020 and was heading communications in India previously.
Sonia has over two decades of experience in the entertainment and consumer sectors and prior to this role, she worked as the head of corporate marketing, communications, and sustainability at Viacom18, where she managed all five lines of business. Previously, she worked as a consulting associate at Genesis Burson-Marsteller and has also worked with Weber Shandwick as well.