Amazon Prime Video expands Sonal Kabi’s role to lead marketing for APAC and ANZ

Amazon Prime Video has recently announced the elevation of Sonal Kabi as director and head of marketing at APAC and ANZ, Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios - APAC & ANZ. Previously, she was working as director and head of marketing for India. Kabi announced the elevation through a LinkedIn post.

Kabi joined Prime Video in the year 2024 after working with Netflix as the director- marketing.In the past, she served Amazon India for nearly six years, holding different roles like lead – Originals at Amazon Prime, head of title marketing at Amazon Prime Video, and head of marketing at Amazon miniTV.

She has also worked with Shuttl, McDonald's, Star TV Network, Leo Burnett and Lowe and Partners Worldwide. She is an alumnus of Xavier Institute of Management (XIM Bhubaneswar) and Modern High School, Kolkata.