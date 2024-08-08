Amazon Prime Video India appoints Sonal Kabi as chief marketing officer

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Previously, Kabi worked with Netflix as director- marketing.
Sonal Kabi has joined Amazon Prime Video India as its chief marketing officer. Kabi shared the news on her LinkedIn profile.
She had been working as the director- marketing at Netflix for the past one year. Bidding goodbye to her team, she expressed, "My one year at Netflix was nothing short of incredible. Saying bye to my very talented team was tough; I still miss them dearly."
In the past, she served Amazon India for nearly six years, holding different roles like lead – Originals at Amazon Prime, head of title marketing at Amazon Prime Video, and head of marketing at Amazon miniTV.
She has also worked with Shuttl, McDonald's, Star TV Network, Leo Burnett and Lowe and Partners Worldwide. She is an alumnus of Xavier Institute of Management (XIM Bhubaneswar) and Modern High School, Kolkata.