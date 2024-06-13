Amazon Prime Video India promotes Vivek Srivastava as head of growth and business management

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Vivek Srivastava promoted to head- growth and business management, Prime Video, India at Amazon. He shared the update on his LinkedIn profile.
Before this appointment, Srivastava served as the head of partnerships for Prime Video Channels in India at Amazon. Prior to his tenure at Amazon, he was the president of strategy and operations for digital and broadcast at Times Network, a role he held for over seven years.
In the past, he also associated with Viacom 18, TAM Media Research and IMRB International.