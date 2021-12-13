Amazon's Prakash Dutta Joins Rebel Foods

He was Vice President - India Customer Fulfilment Operations & Supply Chain at Amazon.
Prakash Dutta from Amazon has joined Rebel Foods, which owns brands like Faasos and Behrouz Biryani as global COO. At Amazon, he was Vice President - India Customer Fulfilment Operations & Supply Chain. He worked with Amazon for around 7 years.
Dutta, an alumnus of Birla Institute of Technology, a supply Chain and Operations leader with 23 years of experience in E-commerce and FMCG has also worked with ITC for 14 years and ACC for around 14 years.