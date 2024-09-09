Amazon's Ribhu Mishra joins MiQ as AVP revenue & agency partnerships

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
MiQ elevates Juhi Lalchandani and Meenal Gupta as regional directors for the North and South India regions respectively.
MiQ, the global data-driven programmatic media firm, today announced strategic hiring and promotions to spearhead growth, enhance client services, and reinforce its position as a leading programmatic player in India.
MiQ announces the appointment of Ribhu Mishra, associate vice president, revenue and agency partnerships, with additional focus on driving business operations for the West region. Ribhu brings over a decade of expertise in media and digital advertising, having previously led partnerships and agency development at Amazon for major media agencies across India. His extensive experience at companies like Amazon and Appier will be pivotal in enhancing MiQ’s client relationships and accelerating growth in programmatic, connected TV, and retail media domains.
Speaking on his new role, Ribhu said, “I am thrilled to join MiQ and embark on this exciting journey. I look forward to driving scalable revenue growth and strengthening partnerships with brands and agencies. Together with the MiQ team, I am eager to create new success stories and achieve new milestones.”
To deliver greater value and localised support to clients across key regions in India, MiQ has made two key promotions in its regional commercial leadership team. MiQ elevated Meenal Gupta as regional director for the South region and Juhi Lalchandani to regional director for the North region.
Meenal has been with MiQ for over two years and has over 15 years of experience in business development, client relationship management, and account management in the media and advertising industry with OLX, Hindustan Times, Inmobi, and Yahoo.
Juhi is a seasoned business professional with over 14 years of experience spanning media, food technology, and manufacturing industries. Having contributed to leading companies such as Zee5 and Uber Eats, Juhi has developed a robust expertise in driving revenue growth and managing high-impact accounts.
“I am very excited to take on regional leadership responsibilities. My key focus will be to increase revenue across the South region by expanding our geographical reach and building and nurturing relationships with agencies and clients.” said Meenal on her elevation.
Speaking on her new role, Juhi said, “I firmly believe that the future of digital advertising lies in leveraging data and technology to reach the right users at the right time and place with personalised communication. I am confident that MiQ, with its innovative data and tech DNA and deep customer focus, will set new standards in the industry. I am grateful and thrilled to be a part of this pathbreaking journey.”
These leadership appointments will be pivotal to MiQ's growth strategy in India by strengthening its presence in key regions and deepening its understanding of client requirements across diverse markets and industries.
Speaking on these appointments, Varun Mohan, head of growth and revenue, MiQ India & South Asia, said, “We are excited to onboard Ribhu to our regional leadership team, along with the well-deserved elevations of Meenal and Juhi. Their combined expertise, strategic vision, and commitment to excellence will be pivotal as we continue our journey of ambitious growth. These appointments underscore our dedication to providing exceptional solutions and unmatched service to our clients and agency partners. MiQ continues to invest heavily in the Indian market with a strong focus on Connected TV (CTV), retail media, and our innovative data solutions, reaffirming our commitment to lead the programmatic industry and make it better.”