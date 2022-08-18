Amazon’s Sameer Mandge joins GoKwik as Director of Products

RTO or (Return to Origin) remains a significant pain point for every other e-commerce player in the country or brands selling online. It occurs when an order placed by a customer returns to the warehouse for various reasons, including no address found, incorrect address filling, customer not at home for delivery, better deal elsewhere, low intent of customers etc. This probability is as high as 20% in online shopping in India. It can further go as high as 40% in the case of cash on delivery orders. COD still remains the most preferred mode of payment for customers, especially beyond tier 1 cities at 60-70% and adversely impacts the revenues and margins of e-commerce sellers.