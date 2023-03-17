Ambarish Bandyopadhyay quits Disney Star

Ambarish Bandyopadhyay has quit Disney Star, as per reliable sources. He was the head of sports sales.
afaqs! reached out to Bandyopadhyay and Disney Star for confirmation. However, there has been no response yet.
Bandyopadhyay joined Disney Star in 2018 as executive director and was elevated to the position of head of sports sales in September last year.
Prior to Disney Star, Bandyopadhyay was associated with HT Media for over four years. He had joined as National Head Media Marketing and was later promoted as Chief Operating Officer of the publication company. In the past he has also worked with HUL, Pepsi Co and Dabur in the past.