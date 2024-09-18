Ambika TM joins Bandhan Bank as senior manager - corporate communication

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Bandhan Bank appoints Ambika TM as senior manager - corporate communication. She announced the news through a LinkedIn post.
Previously, she worked in corporate communication and marketing at South Indian Bank, where she was responsible for strategising and executing communication initiatives for the private sector bank in India.
With over 15 years of experience in marketing communication, Ambika is a seasoned professional who excels in public relations, digital marketing, influencer marketing, content management, and event management. In the past, she has also worked with Adfactors PR, MarkeSynergist, Marine BizTV and more.