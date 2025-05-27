Ameer Ismail steps down as Lintas Live President

Ameer Ismail has announced his exit as president of Lintas Live after 28 years with MullenLowe Lintas Group. He has been a key figure in the agency’s growth and development during his tenure.

Under Ismail's visionary guidance, Lintas Live grew into a digital-first, creative PR agency delivering award-winning integrated campaigns for clients across sectors. He led the agency’s transformation beyond traditional PR, championing a multidisciplinary approach that included digital content, media strategy, influencer engagement, and crisis management. His counsel and strategic thinking have been trusted by global brands such as TATA Starbucks, Etihad Airways, Hyatt, Valvoline, Visit Victoria, Budweiser, Texas Instruments, and Sony Pictures Networks India, amongst many others.

Ismail joined Lintas in 1996 and has been recognised as one of the longest serving PR agency heads in the industry. He has held multiple leadership positions across the group, joined the Lowe Lintas management committee in 2008 and led different agency brands like dCell, Advent and Lintertainment. He was later instrumental in establishing a joint venture with Golin, where he was invited to join the Golin Global Leadership Group in 2014. In 2018, he was appointed chief growth officer of PointNine Lintas while continuing as President of the PR business. Throughout his tenure, he has guided the agency through significant industry shifts, cementing its reputation for innovation and excellence.

Reflecting on his journey, Ameer Ismail shared, “I’ve had a dream run at Lintas—benefiting from rich learnings across disciplines and functions. The future of PR and communications is immensely exciting, and emerging technologies like AI will offer an entirely new canvas of opportunities. My next move will embrace these possibilities and build on the experience I’ve gained along the way.”

Ismail lectures regularly at institutions such as Symbiosis, Xavier Institute of Communications, Atlas Skilltech University, Northpoint Centre of Learning, and Scranton University in the USA. He is also a member of the SCORE advisory council.