American Express appoints Ankur Tandon to lead international digital product strategy

American Express (Amex) has appointed Ankur Tandon as director – digital product management for International markets.

Advertisment

Tandon announced his new role in a LinkedIn post, where he wrote: “After an enriching journey at Hero MotoCorp, I’ve taken on a new role with American Express as Director – Digital Product Management for International Markets. At Hero, I had the opportunity to redefine digital experiences, launch impactful campaigns, and work with a brilliant team that constantly pushed boundaries. At Amex, I’m looking forward to applying those learnings in a global context and driving growth across diverse markets. Excited for what’s ahead!”

Tandon moves to American Express (Amex) after more than seven years at Hero MotoCorp, where he last served as associate general manager – digital. In that role, he focused on building digital experiences and strengthening the company’s marketing initiatives. Earlier, he worked with Airtel and HT Media, gaining experience across marketing, digital products, and consumer engagement.