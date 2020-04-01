Ameya Lokhande moves on from Ogilvy

Ameya Lokhande has quit Ogilvy. He was working as the senior vice president at Ogilvy, Bangalore. He moves on from Ogilvy to join Garage Worldwide, a boutique design, digital and content agency and part of the Famous Innovations family. Ameya has joined Garage Worldwide as head of business. Prior to Ogilvy, he worked with Happy mcGarrybowen for around 6 years.