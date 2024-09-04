Amgen India appoints Anumita Tripathi as director of corporate affairs

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Amgen, a biotechnology company, has appointed Anumita Tripathi as director of corporate affairs, Amgen India. In her new role, Anumita will be responsible for shaping and enhancing Amgen’s reputation in India, managing all external communications, and driving strategic internal communications to build a cohesive and engaged workforce.
She shared the news in a LinkedIn post.
Tripathi brings over sixteen years of experience in corporate communications, most recently serving as the head of communications at Medtronic India. In her previous stint, she successfully led reputation-building initiatives, crisis management, internal communications strategies, patient awareness campaigns, and digital amplification, significantly enhancing brand recognition.
Her leadership in innovative campaigns and thought leadership efforts have earned her several industry accolades, including multiple recognitions for her contributions to healthcare communication.