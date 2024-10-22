Amisha Gulati joins Gozoop Creative as President

Gozoop, an independent marketing group has hired Amisha Gulati as its new president of Gozoop Creative, the Group’s creative agency. With more than 15 years of experience in digital marketing and brand management, Amisha has held leadership positions at Schbang, Sociowash, and Zee5.

In her new role at Gozoop Creative, Amisha will focus on business operations, build client relationships, develop the team, and implement marketing strategies.

Commenting on her new mandate, Amisha Gulati, president - Gozoop Creative said, “Gozoop has built a strong reputation of building a fundamentally strong organisation that leads with performance as well as values. Over the years Gozoop has built long standing partnerships with its clients and its people. I look forward to collaborating with our talented team to drive innovation, craft creative brand campaigns, and deliver exceptional results for our clients.”

Rohan Bhansali, chairman and co-founder of Gozoop Group commented, “Our strategy is simple. Get the best people in the industry and give them the best environment to succeed. In Amisha, we found a leader who has the strong will to do and be the best, coupled with a value system that aligns strongly with Gozoop. We welcome Amisha not only as a great leader but also as a great ladder to build Gozoop for the long.”