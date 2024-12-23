Amit Agarwal joins Air India as Head of B2B Marketing, Events & Exhibitions

Amit Agarwal has been appointed as the head of B2B marketing, events, and exhibitions at Air India. Prior to this, he spent seven years at Vistara, most recently as senior manager of brand communications.

Advertisment

In his new role, Agarwal will be responsible for leading global B2B marketing strategies, mentoring high-performing teams, and overseeing international events that align with the company’s objectives. He has also previously worked with Aircel and Wizcraft International Entertainment.

With nearly two decades of experience in B2B and experiential marketing, Agarwal specialises in strategic planning, brand development, integrated campaigns, and partnerships.