Amit Agarwal takes charge as Chief Marketing Officer at Croma

Amit Agarwal has been appointed as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at Croma. In his new role, he will oversee the company’s marketing function and drive growth across its Private Label and ZipCare businesses.

Sharing the update on LinkedIn, Agarwal said he is “excited to return to the corporate world” after working with D2C startups, adding that the Tata Group’s values and purpose “deeply resonate” with him.

Before joining Croma, Agarwal served as a fractional CBO and marketing consultant for multiple digital-first and D2C brands. He has over two decades of leadership experience across companies such as Google, Unilever, and GSK Consumer Healthcare, with expertise in brand building and advanced digital marketing across FMCG, media, and technology sectors.