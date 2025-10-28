Amit Dhawan exits Art-E

Amit Dhawan, partner & CEO at Art-E Mediatech, has announced his exit from the agency, concluding a decade-long journey. During these ten years, Dhawan has led three prominent creative firms - Schbang Delhi, Sociowash, and Art-E.

Following his exit, he is now focusing on The Nuural Network - a new-age ecosystem of companies working at the intersection of creativity, AI, and strategy. The initiative aims to merge human instinct with artificial intelligence to drive the next phase of creative transformation.

Dhawan, who recently debuted as an author with The Flip Life, described The Nuural Network as “a belief system for those who want to build smarter, faster, and more meaningfully in the AI era.”