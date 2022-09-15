Amit Dhawan joins Art-E MediaTech as Partner & CEO

An IIM Ahmedabad alumni, Amit, was previously with Schbang as the founding partner & business head for their Delhi office, where he was responsible for setting up the business in the North as well as leading the company’s Media Business. In his 8+ years of experience, he has worked with a diverse set of 200+ brands including Johnson & Johnson, Panasonic, Godrej, Cipla, realme, and more. He has also been featured in the 30under30 list by Agency Reporter as well as amongst the Top 100 smartest digital marketing leaders by the World Digital Marketing Congress, Global Federation of Digital Marketing, World Federation of Marketing Professionals, and CMO Asia.