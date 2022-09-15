Amit Dhawan joins Art-E MediaTech as Partner & CEO

Amit, was previously with Schbang as the founding partner & business head for their Delhi office.
Art-E MediaTech, a full-service marketing & advertising agency announces the appointment of Amit Dhawan as its CEO and the newest partner in the firm.
An IIM Ahmedabad alumni, Amit, was previously with Schbang as the founding partner & business head for their Delhi office, where he was responsible for setting up the business in the North as well as leading the company’s Media Business. In his 8+ years of experience, he has worked with a diverse set of 200+ brands including Johnson & Johnson, Panasonic, Godrej, Cipla, realme, and more. He has also been featured in the 30under30 list by Agency Reporter as well as amongst the Top 100 smartest digital marketing leaders by the World Digital Marketing Congress, Global Federation of Digital Marketing, World Federation of Marketing Professionals, and CMO Asia.
“While we empower ourselves to meet the changing marketing landscape, we must have the solid support of people that will propel us forward. Having someone of Amit Dhawan's caliber join us brings rich expertise in driving our clients to a reputable position in the marketplace, combined with qualitative and admirable leadership skills and knowledge”, said Rohit Sakunia, Co-founder at Art-E. "We are delighted to welcome Amit as our partner as we continue to grow and disrupt the industry.”
Amit Dhawan, partner & CEO at Art-E said, "I am excited about becoming a part of Art-E, which has always been at the forefront of delivering meaningful & true solutions to its clients by seamlessly integrating creative, tech and media. By applying the learning I have had so far, I hope to make a meaningful difference to the business of our clients.”
Art-E was founded by Rohit Sakunia, Tejender Sharma & Animesh Mukherjee in 2018 and has been helping brands like, Flipkart, Google, Coursera, Pidilite, Panasonic, Hisense & more create valuable digital experiences for their customers.