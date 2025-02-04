Amit Gujral joins Aarambh Communications as Strategic Advisor

Aarambh Communications, a public relations and marketing agency, announced the appointment of Amit Gujral as its strategic advisor. Gujral previously served as the chief marketing officer at JK Tyre & Industries and LG Electronics India. With over 29 years of experience in branding, advertising, and product marketing, he brings a blend of strategic foresight and creative mastery.

Advertisment

Gujral is known for his ability to turn marketing campaigns into cultural landmarks. At JK Tyre, his revolutionary last campaign "JK Tyre Desh Ka Tyre – Jab Hindustan Mile Hindustan Se" became a representation of Indian pride and global ambition. His tenure at LG Electronics also saw him at the helm of numerous branding initiatives.

Speaking on the announcement, Amit Gujral, strategic advisor at Aarambh Communications, said, “Marketing and Branding are not just professions for me – they are a lifelong passion. As I begin this fresh innings, I’m excited to embrace this role of mentor, helping businesses navigate their growth journeys with impactful strategies. Aarambh Communications’ track record of creating lasting brand equity is remarkable. I’m looking forward to contributing to their mission and helping further elevate the brands they work with.”

Sukriti Vajpayee, founder of Aarambh Communications, shared, “Having Amit Gujral join our Advisory Board is a huge win for Aarambh. His unmatched expertise in marketing and his visionary approach aligns perfectly with our mission to help brands achieve sustained success. Our growth has always been driven by the trust of our clients, and this step further accelerates our commitment to delivering exceptional value in the PR space.”

Himanshu Upadhyay, co-founder of Aarambh Communications, added: “Amit Gujral’s appointment comes at a critical juncture as we expand our service offerings. His deep understanding of consumer behavior and ability to craft multi-channel marketing strategies will allow us to merge innovative marketing and PR tactics, ensuring that our clients receive holistic, results-driven solutions that strengthen their brand’s market presence.”