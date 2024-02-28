Amit Gupta to head Milagrow Humantech

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Amit Gupta, formerly the company's vice president, will now take over the position previously held by the late Rajeev Karwal.
Milagrow Humantech, a consumer robotics company, has announced that Amit Gupta is formally heading the organisation. Milagrow is at the forefront of robotics product development in India, with an installation base of more than 1.5 lac products. Under Amit’s leadership, the company is set to enhance operations and offer consumers cost-effective yet high-quality products.
With nearly three decades of experience, Amit began his entrepreneurial journey in 2020 when he entered semi-entrepreneurship with Milagrow. As he takes the helm, Amit to carry forward the visionary legacy established by Rajeev Karwal.
Amit is working towards revolutionising the daily interactions in Indian households by integrating advanced robotics. His skill set is playing a key role in strengthening the company’s position as a leader in the robotics industry. He believes in a customer-centric approach and personalization of services by prioritising products’ easy usability. The seamless integration of a mobile-friendly app is enhancing the overall user experience.
Expressing his enthusiasm, Amit Gupta, vice president, Milagrow HumanTech, said, "Leading Milagrow Humantech is an honor. Inspired by Rajeev Karwal’s legacy of excellence and innovation, I am committed to furthering his vision. We are spearheading the robotic revolution in India, empowering automation, and freeing humans from mundane tasks so that they can focus on other more important and productive things. At Milagrow, we are dedicated to making the company synonymous with robotics and innovation. We are actively going above and beyond our capabilities and forging strategic collaborations to bring the best technologies to India for redefining the future of the sector.