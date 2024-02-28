Amit Gupta to head Milagrow Humantech

Expressing his enthusiasm, Amit Gupta, vice president, Milagrow HumanTech, said, "Leading Milagrow Humantech is an honor. Inspired by Rajeev Karwal’s legacy of excellence and innovation, I am committed to furthering his vision. We are spearheading the robotic revolution in India, empowering automation, and freeing humans from mundane tasks so that they can focus on other more important and productive things. At Milagrow, we are dedicated to making the company synonymous with robotics and innovation. We are actively going above and beyond our capabilities and forging strategic collaborations to bring the best technologies to India for redefining the future of the sector.