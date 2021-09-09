Amit Gupta to join Coursera as the Head of Public Policy, APAC

He will be responsible for managing Government Relations, Public Affairs, Advocacy and Key Stakeholders in the region.
Amit Gupta will join Coursera as the Head of Public Policy, APAC. He will be responsible for managing Government Relations, Public Affairs, Advocacy and Key Stakeholders in the region. In his 17+ years of work experience Amit has worked with organisations such as Discovery Channel, Coca-Cola, Pearson Education and most recently at Oxford University Press where he was Associate director, Public Affairs & Communications. He also has consulting experience in domains such as media management, key stakeholder engagement & outreach, reputation management, crisis mitigation and CSR. Amit will be based in Delhi-NCR in his new role with Coursera.
Amit is well-networked at Industry Associations, Ministries & Public Institutions, and has managed several projects in India and South Asia involving public bodies and critical stakeholders. He was invited to take part at the Emerging Leaders Programme organized as part of the UK-India Prime Minister's Summit in 2011.
Amit is an alumnus of the Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), University of Delhi.