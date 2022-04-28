Amit Kekre joins TBWA\India as Chief Strategy Officer

At DDB Mudra, Amit played a pivotal role in DDB’s emergence as one of the most effective agencies, consistently ranking in the TOP 3 Effie winning agencies in India. He also led marketing, brand and business strategies for the group’s clients - Diageo, Pepsi, Unilever, Future Group, Godrej, naming a few.

Beyond leading business and brand strategy, Amit championed the group’s diversity agenda - and has been pivotal in establishing diversity as a key strategic growth capability for the group. He is the chairperson for the India chapter of Open Pride, Omnicom’s ERG for LGBTIQ+ community at workplace and will continue to lead these chapters from TBWA.