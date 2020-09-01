Amit Nevrekar joins ZEE5 as Head - Account Planning (Strategy & RevOps)

Prior to this, Amit was working with Zapr Media Labs as industry evangelist on contract basis and Consultant - Digital Measurement with IAMAI. Nevrekar was also a Partner - Media Consulting & Analytics with Kantar (May 2018 - Mar 2019). He has also worked with BARC as VP - digital (July 2015 - April 2018). Amit has also worked with MediaCom, Adoroi, TAM , Red FM, MRUC in the past.