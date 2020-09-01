Amit Nevrekar joins ZEE5 as Head - Account Planning (Strategy & RevOps)

Amit is an advisor to organisations; specialising in new product development, media strategy, brand management and product marketing.
ZEE5 has recently appointed brand consultant Amit Nevrekar has head - account planning (Strategy & RevOps). Amit has 2 decades of experience in marketing and media research and is an advisor to organisations; specialising in opportunity identification, new product development, media strategy, brand management and product marketing. He is also an author of the Book 'The Advertising Mess'.
Prior to this, Amit was working with Zapr Media Labs as industry evangelist on contract basis and Consultant - Digital Measurement with IAMAI. Nevrekar was also a Partner - Media Consulting & Analytics with Kantar (May 2018 - Mar 2019). He has also worked with BARC as VP - digital (July 2015 - April 2018). Amit has also worked with MediaCom, Adoroi, TAM , Red FM, MRUC in the past.